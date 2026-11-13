Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The hot news out of Eagan this week was the addition of Kirk Cousins for the Minnesota Vikings (6-2). He’s back in purple to take over as the starting quarterback after the Buffalo Bills debacle for Carson Wentz, and it’s hard not to be excited about his prospects.

Minnesota is scheduled to play at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. Cousins is a nice boost, but the talent around him has to be there too.

Through the first two injury reports of the week, things looked bleak for multiple veterans tagged with “DNP” statuses. Friday is the final day on the field for the week, and Kevin O’Connell’s squad made some progress. It wasn’t enough for everyone, though.

Some MN Vikings return to practice, others don’t

Six players didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Stacking those days isn’t a positive sign. On Friday, Blake Cashman was back on the field in a red jersey, although he has already been ruled out. Kyle Van Noy joined him there, according toKevin Seifert (ESPN).

Not having Cashman in the middle means Ivan Pace Jr. must step up. In eight games (0 starts), Pace has 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has looked okay when needed this season (this isn’t Cashman’s first absence), but Brian Flores’ defense won’t be the same without Cashman manning the middle.

Kyle Van Noy has largely been rotational depth behind Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel this year. He has been healthy, playing in all eight games. The 35-year-old has 1.5 sacks and 15 tackles.

Related: Vikings, Kirk Cousins Return Press Conference Highlights

He’s close to surpassing the 2.0 sacks he had in 15 games last year with Baltimore. Plus, Josh Metellus was added to the report Friday and is now listed as “Questionable” for Sunday in Green Bay.

On offense, losing TJ Hockenson is a major problem. The MN Vikings are already down Josh Oliver for the season, and Hockenson has been their most consistent receiver all season. Jauan Jennings has already been ruled out too, and the timing couldn’t be worse.

Vikings thin at tight end; Kirk Cousins running out of target options

Like Metellus on the defensive side, Jordan Addison was added to the report Friday as a limited participant, and is also listed as “Questionable” (thumb). If he can’t go then Kirk Cousins will be down two of his top three targets in his return debut.

Kevin O’Connell traditionally uses two tight ends in his offense. Without Oliver, Hockenson has been paired with Gavin Bartholomew, the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart, and Ben Yurosek, who returned from injured reserve in October. Now Hockenson can’t go, meaning lots of reps for the two young TE’s this weekend.

Yurosek is more of a traditional blocking tight end. Bartholomew is the receiving option, but he has played just 80 offensive snaps and seven receptions all season. This after he missed his entire rookie campaign.

Related: Who Lobbied for Kirk Cousins’ Return to Minnesota and How It Happened

If Addison can’t play, Cousins’ checkdown options will suddenly become that much more important. Expect a big game from running back Aaron Jones. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has a handful of catches, at least. How about a Myles Price breakout game…?

Jauan Jennings also remains out and will miss another game. That would likely signal another signing of Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster.