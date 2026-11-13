Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Wild (14-3-4) haven’t lost in regulation in 10 games, going 8-0-2 in that stretch. Thursday’s 5-2 win in Toronto also brought their road winning streak to seven games, tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

The victory also brought the Wild’s point total to 32, which is only one more point than the Edmonton Oilers. However, they now sit seven points ahead of Central Division rivals Nashville and Colorado (25 points). Only the Carolina Hurricanes, out in the Eastern Conference, has as many points as the Wild.

It’s still only mid-November, and Minnesota still has 63 games left on their new 84-game schedule. But the hot start has been so good that we can at least lock one thing in for this spring… or so the models say.

Minnesota Wild playoff odds hit 98% in The Athletic’s model

According to Dom Luszczyszyn who ran the numbers past The Athletic’s postseason projection model Friday morning on the Wild’s live blog. Do you believe in robots?

If so, then you can sleep soundly at night knowing the MN Wild are pretty much a lock (98%) to make the playoffs in 2026-27. It’s the highest playoff odds and projected point total of any team in the Central.

Team Projected points Playoff odds Wild 114 98% Avalanche 110 96% Stars 104 86% Mammoth 101 79% Jets 95 54% Predators 94 51% Blues 88 24% Blackhawks 64 <1% Source: The Athletic

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Beyond the 98% playoff chance, the model gives the Wild a 48% chance to win the Central, a 14% chance at the Presidents’ Trophy and a 9% chance to win the Stanley Cup.

The 114-point projection actually sits below the Wild’s current pace. Their 32 points through 21 games puts them on track for 128 points over a full 84-game season.

Other models and sportsbooks back up the MN Wild’s playoff chances

The Athletic’s model isn’t alone, either. MoneyPuck has the Wild at 98.9% to make the playoffs with 114.2 projected points, plus a 63.9% chance to win the division and a 9.9% chance at the Cup. Hockey-Reference is right there too at 97.8%, though it’s more conservative on points at 108.5.

The sportsbooks have moved the same way. They have the Wild anywhere from -10000 (BetMGM), -5000 (Bet365), according to Sportsbook Review. That works out to implied odds between 98% and 99%. Those prices have come a long way from where they opened, at -500 at Bet365 and -530 at FanDuel.

History is on our side, as well. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26, six games from now. According to NHL.com, 76.3% of teams in a playoff spot on that date went on to make the eventual postseason bracket that spring.