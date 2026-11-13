Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings (6-2) held their first practice with Kirk Cousins back in the building on Thursday, two days after the trade that brought him home from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick.

He’s back in his old number too. The team announced Thursday that Cousins will wear No. 8 again, the number he wore from 2018 to 2023, and safety Jakobe Thomas will move to No. 6.

Cousins comes in after starting all nine games for the Raiders, who did not have a bye week while he was there, where he completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating.

Kirk Cousins tracking to start Sunday vs Packers

Whether Cousins starts Sunday at Lambeau Field still isn’t official. Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday it was “still too early to commit wholeheartedly,” with Kyler Murray week-to-week with a hamstring injury and Carson Wentz nursing an ankle injury. Murray missed practice again Thursday.

“Kirk Cousins is expected to start for the Minnesota Vikings, really not a surprise here. They brought him in to come rescue a 6-2 team, and really there’s been an air of familiarity to the Minnesota Vikings practice … He ran out to ‘Higher’ from Creed, one of his favorite songs, a Kirk Cousins classic from years back when he was killing it with the Minnesota Vikings. And this is the starting quarterback that they came to after canvassing the league early in the week. They went to Mac Jones, they went to Daniel Jones. The reality is Kirk Cousins was the first choice of the Minnesota Vikings. He knows Kevin O’Connell’s system, he has thrived in it, and they do expect him to come in and be the starting quarterback.” Ian Rapoport – SportsCenter

Related: Vikings Were Probably Changing QBs This Week No Matter What

Given the reporting, we can expect Cousins to be Minnesota’s third different starting quarterback in as many games. Murray started the Week 8 loss in Detroit, and Wentz went 8-of-25 for 81 yards and two interceptions in Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Had the Kirk trade never happened, we’d probably see Max Brosmer.

Cousins is 6-4-1 against Green Bay in his regular-season career. His last start in purple actually came at Lambeau Field, where he tore his achilles Week 8 during the 2024 season, before he left in free agency that offseason.

Justin Jefferson’s first three NFL seasons all came with Cousins as the starter. He went for 88 catches, 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, then 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 scores in 2021.

Nobody happier than Justin Jefferson

The 2022 season was the best Jefferson has put on record. In his third NFL season (and third with Kirk Cousins) JJ caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns and was named AP Offensive Player of the Year. Through his first three seasons (all with Kirko), Justin piled up 324 catches, 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns from 2020 to 2022.

Their 2023 season was cut short, after Cousins tore his Achilles at Green Bay in Week 8 on Oct. 29, 2023, and that turned out to be his last game as a Viking. Jefferson finished that year with 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Jefferson thrived again in 2024, with Sam Darnold throwing him the football. But since, he has struggled to get back to his gamebreaking self. This season, he has just 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns in seven games (56.1 yards per game). He missed Week 4 against Miami with an injury.

Jefferson says getting Cousins back was “much needed”

Thus, it was no surprise that Jefferson was excited to have his old QB back, when he met with reporters following Thursday’s practice. In fact, Minnesota’s superstar wide receiver went as far as to say that the stability and leadership Kirk has already been providing for the offense was “much needed.”

Jettas went on to say that Cousins’ ability to read defenses and get the ball to the right spots at the right times is what has him so excited about the rest of this season. “He just understands the game … he understands how defenses play, especially covering me.”

“I think he just understands the game. I mean, he’s a guy that studies the game a lot. He understands how the defenses play, especially covering me. And he understands, just like he said the other day, the plays that we have called that are kind of my plays. And he understands the timing and the windows to throw those type of plays. But he also doesn’t force those type of plays to me, and he just lets the game come to me.” Justin Jefferson on the return of Kirk Cousins

Related: Who Lobbied for Kirk Cousins’ Return to Minnesota and How It Happened

When he first heard about the trade, Jefferson said it was kind of like a flashback, thinking about “all the different things that we have accomplished when he was here.” He also pointed to Cousins’ numbers in Vegas, saying he was “top five in yards.”

Jefferson admitted he didn’t think he’d catch passes from Cousins again. “It’s definitely a surreal moment for him to be here and to hear his leadership and hear his control over the offense.”

Asked what that leadership looks like, Jefferson said Cousins is “just being vocal,” making sure everybody hears the plays and his notes for certain routes. “If you know Kirk, that’s pretty normal from him,” he said.

Remember, there have always been questions over Kyler Murray’s ability to lead and control a locker room. Clearly, that has been a problem that followed him to minnesota.