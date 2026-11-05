MN Vikings Release First Injury Report of Week 9

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

It’s a long week for the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, who are out of action until Monday night when the 6-1 Buffalo Bills come to town for a matchup under the lights, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

We already know that we’ll see a new quarterback under center, in Carson Wentz, after head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that starter Kyler Murray will sit out at least one game with a hamstring strain he suffered last week in Minnesota’s first loss, against the Lions.

Nine MN Vikings land on first Week 9 injury report

After practice on Thursday, we got a larger view of what the Vikings’ injury outlook is like entering Week 9 of the 2026 season. As expected, Murray was listed as DNP (did not practice), along with safety Theo Jackson, who left the game in Detroit early with a quad injury.

Seven other players were limited: Demond Claiborne (knee), Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), Jake Golday (calf), Jauan Jennings (calf), Isaiah Rodgers (ankle), Andrew Van Ginkel (chest) and Jay Ward (knee). Minnesota also added O-line depth to its practice squad on Thursday.

Jackson has played in all seven games for the MN Vikings this season. Before he left last week’s game against the Lions, he logged just 25 snaps, finishing the day playing 34.7% of the snaps on that side of the football, easily his lowest of the season.

Should Jackson not be able to go, that would leave Harrison Smith flanked by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward. Ward was limited with a knee injury of his own. After drawing five starts last season, Ward has played just four defensive snaps in 2026.

With Murray out entirely, former Gopher Max Brosmer will back up Carson Wentz at quarterback. Brosmer has not played this season, but did play in seven games last season (including two starts).