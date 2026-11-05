MN Twins Infielder Named Finalist for Silver Slugger

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins finished with a disappointing 77-85 record this season. Despite even the loftiest suggestions from owner Tom Pohlad, they performed mostly to expectations in Derek Shelton’s first season as Minnesota’s manager.

Truthfully, it was hard to look at any part of the 2026 roster and point out an elite player at any single position. Still, games get played, and different individuals can step up, which is what we saw last season from the Twins, especially early when they were in the playoff hunt.

Since he was acquired by the MN Twins, no relatively unknown player in the lineup has stepped up and produced more than Kody Clemens, who has gone from a cast-off who was mostly known as the son of Roger Clemens, to a regular starter in the Minnesota Twins lineup.

Kody Clemens a Silver Slugger finalist for MN Twins

On Thursday, he took it a step farther when Clemens was named as a finalist for the 2026 Silver Slugger, awarded yearly to the best offensive player at each position.

While Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers are often the first names that come to mind for offensive prowess, it was Kody Clemens who led the team in home runs (27) and triples (7). He also finished third in slugging (.460) and RBI (81).

A former third-round pick by Detroit, Clemens has taken time to come into his own at the big league level. He wasn’t given a regular opportunity to start until landing with the Twins in 2025. While the overall production still leaves something to be desired, his ability to contribute from anywhere makes him invaluable.

Can Clemens win it for the Minnesota Twins?

Clemens is competing against Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth. The second-year player had a better .276 average and .765 OPS. His 115 OPS+ is also six points north of Clemens.

That said, Kody launched 11 more home runs and power often carries the most weight in these discussions. Beyond the significant home run gap, Clemens’ seven triples also led the American League. And while RBI are largely an opportunity stat, Clemens has the advantage there as well.

Category Kody Clemens Chase Meidroth Batting Average .239 .276 Slugging .460 .415 OPS .758 .765 Doubles 22 31 Triples 7 0 Home Runs 27 16 RBI 81 63 Runs Scored 74 90 Courtesy: Baseball Reference

Despite an ugly overall record, Minnesota was actually 9th in runs scored across baseball. They were also 10th in slugging, in part thanks to Clemens. At a $3.6 million arbitration projection, he’s likely back for the Minnesota Twins.

Not only is Clemens worthy of consideration, but after a closer look, he may even be the favorite…? This year’s Silver Slugger winners will be announced on November 17.

Related: Minnesota Twins Prospect Named Fall League Star

Byron Buxton won a Silver Slugger in 2025, and before him, the last MN Twins winner was Nelson Cruz during the truncated 2020 season where the 39-year-old batted .303 with a .992 OPS in just 53 games. Cruz was a repeat winner, having also been named a Silver Slugger alongside former Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver in 2019.