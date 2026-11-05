Vikings Sign More O-Line Depth to Practice Squad

Denny Medley-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Coming off their first loss of the season, the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings have a lot to clean up before they host the Buffalo Bills Monday night. The running game has been a problem all season, but there are a lot of factors behind it, including the struggles at quarterback and on the offensive line.

In the trenches, right guard Will Fries has not played like the dominant interior force he’s being paid to be. Meanwhile, starting left guard Donovan Jackson is out for the year, replaced by swing offensive lineman Joe Huber.

First-year general manager Nolan Teasley has been searching high and low for offensive line help, reportedly looking into trades, while also bringing in worthwhile free agents who may have fallen through the cracks.

MN Vikings sign guard C.J. Hanson to practice squad

On Thursday, one day after signing Corey Robinson II to its practice squad, the Minnesota Vikings did the same with another offensive lineman who worked out for them this week — guard C.J. Hanson.

Related: Minnesota Vikings Name New Starting QB

Hanson was a 7th-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Holy Cross product has played in four games over the course of his NFL career.

The need to add help for Minnesota is obvious based on their depth chart. No guards exist behind starters Will Fries and Joe Huber. Of course, the line could be shuffled, but that leaves question marks elsewhere.

Hanson joins Henry Byrd and Josh Priebe as guards on the MN Vikings practice squad. It’s possible Kevin O’Connell opts to elevate one for the upcoming tilt against Buffalo.