MN Wild Top Center Misses Practice, But Don’t Worry

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Wild are 11-3-3 this season, and one underlying centerpiece to that success has been Joel Eriksson Ek and the consistency he’s brought to the top line. He may not be your prototypical No. 1 center, but he certainly fills in admirably as that guy.

In 17 games this season, Eriksson Ek has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and is plus-12. He also has a point in six straight games, a stretch that started Oct. 24 at Seattle.

On Tuesday in Philadelphia, he scored the game-winner 42 seconds into the second period. Two nights earlier in Washington, he set up two goals in a 5-1 victory.

But if we rewind back to Oct. 29 at Grand Casino Arena against the Islanders, Eriksson Ek took a Maxim Shabanov shot off the outside of his right knee, which sent him down the tunnel for evaluation.

Joel Eriksson Ek misses MN Wild practice

Ekker returned and finished that game, and was back at practice on Saturday, before playing in both games on the Wild’s road trip. On Thursday, though, Joe Smith (The Athletic) reported that Eriksson Ek was not at Minnesota Wild practice.

Instead, it was with Ryan Hartman skating between Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov.

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Behind that line at Thursday’s skate, Blake Coleman was with Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink, and Maxim Shabanov was with Danila Yurov and Yakov Trenin.

Michael Russo then reported that Eriksson Ek has been dealing with something since the last home game and that he had received treatment after Philadelphia, instead of speaking with reporters. Of course, we know that “something” is his knee getting hit by Shabanov’s shot about a week ago, as mentioned above.

Eriksson Ek will play Friday vs. the Sharks

Thankfully, Smith quickly followed up his original report of Eriksson Ek’s absence from practice with a tweet confirming that today was just a maintenance day, and that he’ll play Friday against the Sharks.

And at the end of the day, that’s the news we were all waiting for, even if it took a minute to get there. After the Minnesota Wild host San Jose on Friday, they’ll do the same for Tampa Bay on Saturday.