Insiders Expect Vikings QB Change vs Bills; Future Unclear

Vincent Carchietta - IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray came out of last week’s 19-15 loss at Detroit with a hamstring injury, after he completed 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, in arguably his worst performance yet this season (and that’s saying something).

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the loss, and reiterated in his press conference Monday, that Murray will start if he is healthy. Thursday morning, though, multiple trusted insiders are relaying serious doubt over that hamstring.

Will Carson Wentz start for the MN Vikings?

We will get the first Vikings injury report of the week later today. But the uncertainty around QB ramped up this morning when Tom Pelissero (The Ringer), via his weekly appearance on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show, described Murray’s hamstring injury as “legit”, but “nothing major”.

Pelissero then went on to say that he’s leaning toward Carson Wentz starting Monday night for the Minnesota Vikings because, at the end of the day, they probably don’t want a mobile QB like Kyler playing on a hamstring that is “80 or 90 percent.”

Meatsauce: “Tom, who do you think starts on Monday?” Pelissero: “You know, they haven’t practiced yet today because of the altered schedule with the, you know, with the Monday night game. But I, I would lean toward it being Carson Wentz. Kyler Murray’s got, I mean it’s a, it’s a legit hamstring, it’s nothing major. But it’s, it’s enough that if you got a player whose legs are a big part of their game, and Kyler, you probably don’t want to mess around with him being 80 or 90 percent. So we’ll see how he progresses. It’s possible he gets himself into a place where he can go, but if I were guessing right now, I’d say it’s Carson on Monday night.” Power Trip Morning Show – KFAN Radio

Related: Don’t Rule Out a Vikings QB Trade… But Who Actually Makes Sense?

Carson Wentz played in Minnesota’s first two games and went 23 of 39 for 276 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 106.4 rating. He was sacked six times.

Kyler Murray has completed 100 of 154 passes this season, his first with the Minnesota Vikings, for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions and an 86.6 passer rating. He’s also rushed 29 times for 167 yards and sacked 15 times.

Schefter says the MN Vikings are trending toward Carson Wentz

As it turns out, Pelissero wasn’t the only major NFL insider hearing whispers out of TCO Performance Center surrounding the MN Vikings QB room. On Get Up Thursday morning, Adam Schefter (ESPN) reported essentially the same thing, that it’s trending toward Wentz as the starter Monday against Buffalo.

However, Schefter took it a step further and said that there are internal questions surrounding Murray’s poor play this season, essentially leaving the door wide open for Wentz to take over the starting job, if Minnesota’s offense runs more efficiently while Murray is out with injury.

Greenberg: “How would you describe the likelihood that we see him on Monday night?” Schefter: “Well, today’s going to be their first practice day of the week. And Kyler Murray, they said has a hamstring injury that they’re evaluating. Clearly his status for Monday night is at best up in the air. And it sounds like it is trending towards Carson Wentz starting on Monday night. So, look, Mike was there, he watched it, everybody’s watched the games, it looks like right now, there is a question about the quarterback position and how they’re going to handle it. And Carson Wentz looks like he’s in line to start Monday night. And you just have to wonder what’s going to happen with the quarterback position as we’ve been wondering about what’s going to happen with the quarterback position in Minnesota for…” Adam Schefter – ESPN

Related: What We Learned From Vikings’ Depressing Week 8 Loss in Detroit

Carson Wentz’s two starts before the Bills

Carson Wentz was already forced into game action earlier this season. It happened at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when Kyler Murray was concussed on the 11th play from scrimmage.

Wentz took over, completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns and led the Vikings to victory. The next week, with Murray in concussion protocol, Wentz went 11 of 20 for 143 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions during a wet, sloppy 9-3 victory in Chicago over the Bears.

At this point, either of those performances would probably be better than what the Minnesota Vikings are getting from Kyler Murray. But we’ve all seen this story before. It never ends well.