Minnesota Vikings Add New Longshot Linebacker, Following Week 7 Loss

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a gut-wrenching 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and now it’s time to make some changes to the roster. Thankfully, as far as we know, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is not making adjustments because of a serious injury, it may just be a matter of strengthening the team’s depth in a time of need.

Minnesota Vikings add LB Calvin Munson, release N’Keal Harry from practice squad

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve signed linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, N’Keal Harry has been released from the practice squad and replaced by Trishton Jackson, who was released last week.

Whether this will be the end of Harry’s time in Minnesota remains to be seen, but as for Munson, it’s his first time joining the Vikings. But there’s a reason he’s being brought to town.

The 29-year-old linebacker is known for being a special teams standout, which is likely what made him stick in Brian Flores’ memory after previously coaching him in Miami for parts of three seasons.

Calvin Munson’s stats ( career ): 89 tackles (6 TFL), two sacks, 1 FF

What else?

Calvin Munson’s career high in tackles (60) came during his rookie season back in 2017 with the New York Giants. He’s mainly played special teams ever since. In fact, he’s played more snaps on special teams (685) than on defense in the NFL (546).

While we’ll have to wait and see what type of role the Minnesota Vikings have in mind for their new middle linebacker, he’ll be competing with the likes of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Brian Asamoah. But both those players are on the Vikings’ active roster; Munson is still just on the practice squad, so he has some ground to make up while learning how the team operates over the next few weeks.

In reality, this likely means he’s competing with undrafted rookies Dallas Gant and Max Tooley, both of whom are alongside Calvin Munson on the practice squad, itching to receive their first shot to play in an NFL game.

