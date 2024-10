Former Minnesota Twins Hitting Coach Lands New Job

The Minnesota Twins have been in offseason mode for a few weeks now. The only significant changes they made to the coaching staff impacted the hitting instructional staff . But after the Twins let him go at the very start of October, former hitting coach David Popkins has already landed back on his feet.

Toronto Blue Jays hire former Twins hitting coach David Popkins

Popkins spent just 19 days unemployed, after the Minnesota Twins sent him packing on October 1. Derek Falvey and Rocco Baldelli both return for the Twins in 2025, but it was decided that a new direction was needed from the coaching staff. On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays swooped in and hired Popkins as a minor league hitting coach.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, Popkins was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, working in their minor league system. His hitting expertise is largely rooted in mechanics and a technical approach to putting bat on ball. Whether his fault or not, the Twins really struggled to find consistency at the dish this season.

Minnesota Twins replaced Popkins with Matt Borgschulte

Popkins head to the AL East, after the Twins just hired theirs out of that division. Matt Borgschulte, Popkins replacement , comes from the Baltimore Orioles. He isn’t new, though. Borgschulte was previously on Toby Gardenhire’s St. Paul staff, before he was hired away by the Orioles. Now, he’s back. His old head manager in St. Paul might end up there with him , too.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke glowingly of the new hitting coach for his staff. Popkins went undrafted out of college but played three season in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system prior to moving into coaching.

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff. He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game. We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.” John Schneider on David Popkins (MLB.com)

Popkins replaces the Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, who was let go following the 2024 regular season. Minnesota finished 10th among MLB teams in offensive fWAR this season . The Toronto Blue Jays were just one spot behind them in 11th. The assistant positions for hitting instruction remain unfilled by the Twins.

