Vikings vs. Rams: Monday Injury Report for the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are on a quick turnaround this week, now focusing on the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football. They’re coming off a heartbreaking 29-31 loss to the Detroit Lions, which puts them at 5-1 on the season so far.

The Vikings have been struggling with some minor injuries among several players. Even though many of them played in the game against Detroit, they still ended up on Monday’s injury report.

Minnesota Vikings Monday injury report

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have a real practice today; it was just a walkthrough. Still, they released their first injury report of the week, and it’s once again way longer than we’d like to see.

The Vikings provided an update on their estimated injury statuses following today’s unofficial practice. It appears that LB Blake Cashman, who missed Sunday’s game against the Lions, is still not on the field.

This isn’t a promising sign with a game just a couple of days away. I wouldn’t count on him being ready by Thursday, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Related: Upcoming Minnesota Vikings Game Flexed to Prime Time

Star running back Aaron Jones left the game early in Week 5 but made a comeback for the Lions matchup in Week 7, playing the whole game. The Vikings listed him as limited today, but they’re likely just being cautious with him. Honestly, I wouldn’t stress about him missing any more time.

Pat Jones and Harrison Phillips both made the injury report last week and are back on it again this week. They were limited participants in practice toward the end of the week, but both still played on Sunday.

The Vikings seem to be playing it safe with these guys, but there’s probably no reason to stress about them missing Thursday’s game.

Will TJ Hockenson and Dalton Risner be back this week?

TE TJ Hockenson could make his return this week , but he was still technically limited during practice on Monday. The Vikings were close to having him ready last week but ultimately decided to hold him out. If he’s feeling good, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back on the field by Thursday.

It’s also worth noting that Dalton Risner was listed as a full participant today, which puts him in a great position to start on Thursday night in place of Ed Ingram. This switch will definitely be an upgrade for the team.

More must-reads: