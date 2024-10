Ticket Demand (and Price) for Vikings vs Lions is Insane

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 and back in action week 7 following their bye week. After a hard-fought victory in London against the New York Jets , head coach Kevin O’Connell is fielding the hottest ticket in town. But a date with last year’s NFC North champs and 2024 preseason favorite, the (4-1) Detroit Lions has taken the frenzy to all new heights.

Good luck getting into Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions game, peasants

Of course the only thing standing between you and seeing the Vikings beat the Lions in person this weekend? Money. Lots and lots of money… Obviously, the only tickets you can get to Sunday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium are on the secondary market.

That’s the case for every game. But this week, it won’t just cost you an arm and a leg. It’ll take all those limbs to get in, and that’s before you buy any beer or popcorn. It makes sense. This game isn’t just a big matchup locally, it’s the best game in the NFL for week 7. The winner will be the odds-on favorite to win the NFC.

Tickets to Minnesota Vikings games are always expensive. The break even price for a seat in section 140 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season comes out to $175 per seat. But $800 on the second level? $300 for nosebleeds? The secondary market only goes wild like this when the Green Bay Packers are in town.

As a season ticket holder myself, I can confirm how insane these prices are. Others around the internet who sling Vikings tickets every week or buy/sell them a lot are saying the same thing. This is not any normal Sunday afternoon game at The Bank.

Current ticket prices for Vikings vs Lions

As of Wednesday morning the get-in prices at multiple sites are all off the charts. StubHub has an option for $210 while the cheapest at SeatGeek is $211 . Ticketmaster, which is the official resale platform for the Vikings, checks in at $240 . The Colts game can be entered for $135 and you can get in to see the Cardinals for less than $100.

Just a couple of weeks ago, lower level tickets against the Lions could be had for right around $200 (I was looking into selling mine, at the time). The win in London was like a shot of anabolic steroids into the market. The Lions destroying Dallas by 40 only acted as an additional boost of HGH.

Minnesota starting 6-0 would be a continuation of an improbable run to start the season . It would also further cement their legitimacy both in the division and across the entire NFL.

Whether you are able to take in the Vikings win in person or not, it’s clear the ticket market reflects just how important this early-season tilt is. Minnesota is slight favorites to come out victorious.

