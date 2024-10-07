Open in App
    Timberwolves Insist KAT Trade Only Had a Little To Do With Money

    By Jason Burgos,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QY6OW_0vxtZFj400

    An interesting new Minnesota Timberwolves rumor is trying to create a narrative that the Karl-Anthony Towns trade was not solely motivated by finances. The Timberwolves have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA over the last week.

    Not because they have a very good team and are expected to go deep in next spring’s playoffs. Instead, they decided to turn rumors into reality, trading Karl-Anthony Towns just days before the start of training camp.

    In return for the four-time All-Star, Minnesota landed talented forward Julius Randle, bench ace Donte DiVincenzo, and a future first-round pick. Many around the NBA feel that the trade was made so the Wolves can get out from under what’s left on KAT’s four-year $220 million contract. However, a new report suggests the deal had less to do with finances than some assumed.

    Minnesota Timberwolves willing to expand payroll in a major way after KAT trade

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuBux_0vxtZFj400
    Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

    On Monday, SNY Knicks New York Knicks reporter Ian Begley is reporting that luxury tax penalties “were not the primary factor in the deal”. That the Timberwolves pulled the trigger because it makes them a better basketball team.

    We know about the financial implications of trading Towns , but from Minnesota’s perspective, finances were not a primary factor in making the deal. Per people familiar with the matter, the Timberwolves’ ownership was prepared to pay the large amount of luxury tax that would have come with keeping Towns (and re-signing other current players on the roster).

    Ian Bagley – SNY

    The Minnesota Timberwolves ownership situation remains messy. Current boss Glen Taylor and a group fronted by MLB great Alex Rodriguez are set to go to arbitration to see who eventually takes control of the team after this season. That hasn’t been part of the conversation, though. Everyone involved is selling the same thing.

    That this was a basketball trade, not a salary dump. Both Chris Finch and Tim Connelly have publicly praised the player and person that Julius Randle is. Some reports have even been selling the idea of a possible extension. Time will tell, but if you ask Wolves ownership, money will not be part of the equation.

    While the ownership situation is in flux, Glen Taylor and the group remain willing to pay a large amount of tax to contend for a title, per people familiar with the matter. Those people say the Towns trade was a basketball move first and foremost, and that the Timberwolves feel they improved on the court because of the deal.

    Ian Bagley – SNY

