Is Minnesota Vikings Legend Harrison Smith a Lock for NFL Hall of Fame?

Harrison Smith is not just a Minnesota Vikings legend he’s an NFL icon. At 35 years old, the Notre Dame alum has spent his entire career with the Vikings, playing every snap in purple and gold. Now in his 13th season, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Earning the nickname “Harry the Hitman” for his fierce, hard hitting style, has Harrison Smith done enough to secure his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Minnesota Vikings legend Harrison Smith joins elite HOF company

Harrison Smith hit a major career milestone yesterday, becoming the latest member of the exclusive 30-interception, 20-sack club during the Vikings’ 23-17 win over the New York Jets. Smith reached the mark with a crucial sack on QB Aaron Rodgers, adding yet another highlight to his impressive career.

Only seven defensive backs in NFL history have recorded both 30+ interceptions and 20+ sacks. Every one of them is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, except one: Harrison Smith.

Smith now finds himself in rare company, joining a group of Hall of Famers that includes Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Brian Dawkins, Rodney Harrison, Larry Wilson, and Charles Woodson. These are the only other players in NFL history to record 30 interceptions and 20 sacks, placing Smith among the game’s most versatile and elite defenders.

On top of that, he’s now only the fourth player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 combined tackles, 35 interceptions, and 20 sacks. This places him alongside three legendary Hall of Famers: Brian Dawkins, Charles Woodson, and Ronde Barber, the only other 3 players to accomplish this feat.

No one really knows how much longer Harrison Smith will be on the field. In fact, the great Charley Walters has hinted that this could be Smith’s final season . But rather than speculate, let’s just appreciate the greatness we’re witnessing while we still can.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a player must be retired for five years. So, once Harrison Smith decides to call it a career, he’ll be eligible for the Hall five years later. With an impressive track record that includes six Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors, he has a solid shot at being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Smith has also significantly impacted the NFL, even prompting changes to league rules due to his notorious hard hits. His influence is evident in the recent ban on the hip drop tackle , which underscores his legacy as one of the most powerful players in football history. This is yet another reason why Smith deserves to wear a gold jacket.

Harrison Smith will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the all-time greats at the safety position and a true Vikings legend. His loyalty to the team that drafted him, playing his entire career in Minnesota, solidifies his place among the franchise’s best.

