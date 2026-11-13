Fridley Public Schools students on the first day of school this year. (Courtesy photo)

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Financial Crime and Fraud Unit were at Fridley Public Schools Friday as part of an ongoing investigation, the details of which were not immediately clear.

The agents were there in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Education Office of Inspector General, which declined to comment.

“As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time,” the BCA said in a statement.

After an emergency school board meeting on Friday afternoon, Superintendent Brenda Lewis and Assistant Superintendent Rochelle Cox were placed on paid leave. Dr. Amy Chocran, Senior Officer of Academics & Innovation & Community Education, will serve as interim superintendent, according to a statement from board chair Jake Karnopp.

The Minnesota Department of Education sent a letter to the district on Oct. 20 detailing its concerns about financial mismanagement in the district, and announcing that the state was hiring its own outside auditor to review the district. The letter’s existence was first reported by the Reformer on Oct. 26.

“The district and all of its staff are expected to fully comply with document production and preservation requirements related to this audit,” the letter stated.

It is not clear whether the BCA’s presence at the district is related to the same financial issues detailed in the Oct. 20 letter.

The district did not respond to multiple requests for comment.