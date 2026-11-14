Dexter, MN (KROC-AM News) – A young woman from Austin has died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Fatal Crash on I-90 in Mower County

The State Patrol says the fatal crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on eastbound I-90 near Dexter. The preliminary crash report indicates the victim was driving an SUV when she lost control and the vehicle rolled.

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Victim Was Young Woman From Austin

The State Patrol has identified the victim as 21-year-old Natalee Marcella Vazquez. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The crash report indicates alcohol was not involved, but also states that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash report indicates alcohol was not involved, but also states that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

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Multiple Emergency Agencies Responded

Personnel from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

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