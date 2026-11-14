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Pedestrian Killed in Highway 60 Crash Near Morristown
By Andy Brownell,2 days ago
Morristown, MN (KROC-AM News) – The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Rice County.
Pedestrian Killed on Highway 60
The preliminary crash report indicates the deadly incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday on Highway 60 just east of Morristown. The State Patrol says a North Mankato man was driving a car west on Highway 60 when he struck the pedestrian.
Victim Was From St. Cloud
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Cliff Lake Caron of St. Cloud.
The State Patrol identified the driver of the car as 52-year-old Nicholas Kamau Wachira. He was not injured.
The preliminary crash report indicates alcohol was not involved.
Injury Crash Near Dexter
The State Patrol also responded to an injury crash this morning on I-90 in Mower County.
Young Woman From Austin Injured in Rollover
A 21-year-old woman from Austin was traveling east on the freeway when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. near Dexter.
The name of the injured woman and information about the extent of her injuries have not been released.
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