Police officers in southern Minnesota had an unusual passenger in the back of a squad car after rescuing a loose spider monkey from the cold.

According to the Albert Lea Police Department, officers were dispatched early in the morning to check on a report of a “suspicious character hanging around.” When they arrived, they found McNugget, a spider monkey who had gotten loose and was braving the chilly Minnesota weather.

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In a playful update on social media, the department noted that McNugget “asked for a lawyer and a banana. In that order.”Police said the monkey was friendly, cooperative “after some negotiation,” and happy to warm up inside a patrol vehicle.

Officers soon safely reunited McNugget with her owner.

Are Pet Monkeys Legal in Minnesota?

Officers did say the owner was traveling through the area, but it’s not clear where they’re from. The rescue immediately raised a big question across Minnesota: Can you actually own a monkey here?

Under Minnesota Statute § 346.155, private ownership of “regulated animals” which includes all non-human primates such as monkeys, apes, and lemurs is banned.

However, state law outlines a few strict exceptions that allow someone to legally possess or transport a primate in Minnesota:Grandfathered Ownership: Private citizens can only legally keep a monkey as a pet if they already possessed the animal before January 1, 2005, and properly registered it with local animal control. Because spider monkeys can live 25 years or longer in captivity, it is legally possible for a grandfathered pet to still be around today.

The state ban does not apply to accredited zoos, non-profit wildlife sanctuaries, licensed research facilities, or individuals holding a valid USDA dealer or exhibitor license.

Regardless of which box McNugget’s owner checked, Albert Lea police confirmed the monkey was unharmed and safely returned.