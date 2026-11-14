Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – The charges against a Rochester man involving a significant drug bust in the city earlier this year have been dismissed.

Rochester Cocaine Case Ends With Charges Dismissed

Olmsted County court records state that 34-year-old Stephen Bounkoa Voeun was charged with one count each of first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession following the execution of a search warrant at his home on January 13. The criminal complaint says Rochester police found seven bags containing more than 200 grams of cocaine and more than $7,500 in cash during the search.

Voeun. Olmsted County ADC

Defense Challenged Validity of Search Warrant

His defense attorney filed a motion in July requesting the dismissal of the criminal complaint. The motion called for a contested evidentiary hearing to challenge the validity of the search warrant that was issued in the case.

Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Earlier this week, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the felony drug charges. The filing only states that the decision was made in the “interest of justice.”

Olmsted County court

Prior Felony Convictions

Court records show that Voeun was given a four-year prison sentence in 2023 for convictions in a robbery case and a drug possession case. Minnesota Department of Corrections records indicate Voeun was released from custody into supervision last September.