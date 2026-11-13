There’s a Minnesota-founded company that has landed on Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list every year for the last 9 years. And the story behind how Oprah discovered them is pretty cool.

Oprah just released her 2026 Favorite Things list and… the brand isn’t featured. What?! I know she can like other things, but after 9 years in a row, I’m surprised she didn’t keep the streak going.

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Minnesota-Founded Softies is a Favorite of Oprah

I’ve written about the brand Softies being featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things before. Back when Oprah discovered them, they were just a small, family-owned company. So how did she discover this brand of soft and comfortable pjs and lounge wear?

Softies started back in 2006 in the basement of an Edina home. The current CEO of Softies, Tim Murphy, told KARE 11 in 2019 that his dad, “‘Dennis Murphy, realized there was a need for moisture-wicking PJs to keep people soft, cool and dry.” Peggy, Dennis’ wife, “said she was experiencing heavy night sweats while going through treatment for leukemia.'”

And so he decided to create the perfect pjs for his wife and Softies was born! But Oprah didn’t find them until 2017 at a tradeshow.

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Tim recalls being “basically in a stairwell” with his set-up for the four-day event. In the last hour of the last day, some strangers came to him asking a lot of questions. It turns out they were working for Oprah and that was the first year they ended up on Oprah’s Favorite Things.

Oprah’s Favorite Softies

While Oprah didn’t include Softies on her list for this holiday season, she has featured plenty over the 9 years that they did end up on the list. They’re not the cheapest lounge sets you can find, but if they’re super comfy and last you a while, I could totally see splurging on these.

Softies has a whole list on their site of the products that Oprah has featured in the past, including the Waffle Knit Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set, the DreamPlush Double Zip Jacket, and the Solid Marshmallow Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set with Bracelet Sleeve.