I just learned about a really cool and unique experience in Austin, MN that would be perfect for a girls night or a couples night out. It’s a private dining experience in the Hormel Historic Home.

They call is Lillian’s Table Culinary Experience where you and 7 guests come to the Hormel Historic Home and enjoy a custom designed dinner just for the 8 of you. I know, how fun!

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Private Dining Experience at the Hormel Historic Home

Lillian’s Table Culinary Experience is named after the wife of George A. Hormel. George and Lillian moved into the Hormel Historic Home back in 1901 (it was built in 1871) and did quite a few renovations to turn it into the house it is today.

Lillian seems to have been a person who enjoyed welcoming people into her home because there’s quote from her on the Hormel Historic Home website that says, “Let my home be a gathering place for all.” So it’s very fitting for them to host events like the Lillian’s Table Culinary Experience.

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The private dining event includes:

Historic Home Dining Room seating for 8 guests

Up to 2 hours of time onsite; as your guests arrive, you’re invited to stroll through the first floor of the House Museum

Custom designed menu including: Welcome Plate, Pre Course, Main Course with Accompaniments, and Dessert Course

A Luncheon Cocktail and Dessert Drink served with the appropriate courses

Light background music throughout the Hormel Historic Home

The dining table will all be designed to fit the event. I’m immediately thinking this would be super fun for Galentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day with some couple friends.

Also, heads up, I’ve heard that you’ll want to make sure the people you invite will agree on the same food choices because you get to pick the menu for your event but then everyone will eat the same thing. So if one person is gluten-free, be careful.

The dining experience needs to be set up with the Executive Director. After that, each guest will be able to purchase their ticket. It looks like tickets are about $94 per person.