Kwik Trip has built a massive, almost cult-like following across the Midwest. With more than 900 stores across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and South Dakota, the La Crosse-based chain has earned the title of “Best Gas Station” in America numerous times.

The store’s fans know Kwik Trip is more than a gas station. Inside every store, you’ll find high-quality grocery staples like fresh milk, eggs, and produce. Plus, their legendary “Hot Spot” is always stocked with quick lunch and dinner grabs like burgers, pizza, and fried chicken. And KT is constantly rolling out new items to try.

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Over the last few months, Kwik Trip has dropped some creative flavors like Mountain Dew dunkers, Maple glazers, and Spamwich breakfast sandwiches.And now the convenience store giant has introduced a new snack that may or may not have been inspired by the Minnesota State Fair.

If history is any indicator, this crispy, creamy new addition is destined to be a massive hit for Kwik Trip.

Kwik Trip’s Newest Hot Spot Item Is Peak Minnesota

People here love ranch dressing, and according to Tasting Table, the Midwest region consumes more ranch than any other region in the world. TheTakeout says ranch is the number one choice for salad dressing, dipping, and snacking right here in Minnesota.

Starting today you can get your ranch fix with a deep fried crunch inside your local Kwik Trip.