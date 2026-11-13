Winter is upon us but it hasn’t quite hit yet in the Northland. However, it is definitely near with the chilly temperatures and frost starting to appear when I wake up in the morning. So far though, things have been pretty mild.

We have had snow in the forecast a handful of times over the past few weeks, but so far we have pretty much dodged any major winter weather.

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That is bound to change very soon so every day that it doesn’t snow, you better soak it in! Now, the National Weather of Duluth has shared an outlook for mid to late-November for our neck of the woods.

Will we see snow and will it impact any Thanksgiving travel plans? I just breathed a huge sigh of relief after checking out their forecast.

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The National Weather Service Of Duluth Shares Mid To Late November Outlook

The NWS of Duluth shared this on their Facebook page Thursday (November 12th), and it looks like more mild weather will dominate leading to the week of Thanksgiving. This is great news for people that are traveling whether by plane or by car.

I feel like we always have a huge holiday storm! According to their outlook, we can expect pretty dry conditions and high pressure next week, which means things will be pretty boring around here. I am fine with that!

As far as snow goes, we aren’t looking at our first major snowstorm of the season – that is pretty much for sure! However, the NWS of Duluth does note that we will start seeing some shifts in the weather and things will become more active, especially into next weekend.

What does this mean? Expect more rain and snow chances. As always, be prepared for things to shift as they always do because of the lake! This means we could see just rain or just snow depending on how warm or cold it gets.

I am always okay with a chilly, long fall before winter gets here. What do you prefer?