Minnesotans have plenty of things they’re passionate about, and where we stop for gas, snacks, and a quick bite is definitely one of them. But if you think you already know which gas station chain wears the crown in the North Star State, you might want to think again.

Minnesota Gas Stations Have Come a Long Way

Gas stations here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and across the country have evolved, from those small service stations of the past to the massive convenience stores we have today. And did you know Minnesota’s favorite gas station now has 190 locations?

It’s true. Gas stations are no longer simple, sparse service stations for fueling up. They’ve evolved into cultural phenomena with unique product offerings and fiercely loyal followers. And there are a lot of them out there.

SEE ALSO: This Social Media Post from Kwik Trip Is Totally Minnesota

In fact, as of 2024, there are a whopping 152,396 convenience stores operating across the United States, according to the 2024 NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count. That’s an increase of 2,222 stores from last year.

Texas is the state with the most convenience stores in the country, sporting over 16,300 locations according to the Convenience Industry Store Count. California is second on the list with over 12,100, followed by Florida with just under 9,700 and New York with just under 8,000. The Minnesota Commerce Department estimates there are around 2,000 convenience stores here in the Bold North.

Minnesota’s Favorite Gas Station Has Thousands of Loyal Fans

But of those 2,000 stores, which chain is Minnesota’s favorite? Would it be CHS, which is headquartered in St. Paul? Or maybe Circle K or Holiday Station Stores? Or even Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip? Those would all be good guesses, but not correct.

According to Data Pandas’ Most Popular Gas Stations by State survey, the Casey’s General Stores chain was ranked as the favorite gas station chain here in Minnesota. It also voted the favorite gas station in Iowa, both North and South Dakota, and in Nebraska, as well.

The Casey’s General Store on 7th St and Valleyhigh Dr. in Rochester, MN. (Google Maps)

Casey’s Has 190 Locations Across Minnesota

The Casey’s General Stores chain was founded in 1968 down in Boone, Iowa, and has grown to encompass over 2,600 stores in 17 different states, where they employ over 40,000 coworkers, their website says. Xmap says that list now includes 190 stores here in the Gopher State, making Minnesota one of the top states for Casey’s, ranking fourth overall behind Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri.

Previous surveys have noted that Casey’s General Store is also known for its surprisingly good pizza. Minnesotans routinely head to Casey’s not for gasoline, but to pick up a pie or some wings, both of which have become cult favorites in some circles.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s favorite gas station/convenience store is, of course, Kwik Trip. Which makes sense, seeing as that popular chain is headquartered over in La Crosse. And while Kwik Trip is expanding its presence in the North Star State, it still doesn’t have anywhere near the Minnesota footprint that Casey’s does.

Whether it’s Casey’s, Kwik Trip, Circle K, or CHS, all those brands are visited by thousands of Minnesotans every day. That’s the opposite of the following beloved chains, all of which have gone out of business and aren’t around anymore. Keep scrolling to see how many you remember!