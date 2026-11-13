How cool! Yet another movie will use Minnesota as a backdrop very soon and this one involves a HUGE movie star that is a household name. It doesn’t get more fun than that, right?

There have been so many movies filmed in the Northland over the past few years, and in Minnesota as a whole! We’ve had everything from romantic Christmas movies to thrillers that have appeared on Hallmark, Lifetime and more.

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Northern Minnesota has become a popular place to film movies and it is always exciting to see casting calls for locals to take part in the films! It’s also fun to watch the films and spot our town on the silver screen.

Now, another movie is set to film in the Land Of 10,000 Lakes and this one is going to be huge – and has a very famous name attached.

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New Movie Featuring Liam Neeson To Film In Minnesota Next Year

I hope he has a winter jacket! Liam Neeson is set to star in a new film coming to Minnesota in early 2027. The film will be directed by Robert Lorenz and was written by Randy Brown, according to IMDb.

The film is called Believe 13 and Liam is the biggest name attached to star! He has been in so many films and made a huge name for himself with his starring roles like Schindler’s List and Love Actually.

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What Is ‘Believe 13′ About & Who Does Liam Neeson Play In The Movie?

Why this movie is filming in Minnesota (aside from us being great!) makes a lot more sense when you know the plot! It’s a hockey film, which is really having a moment right now thanks to shows like Heated Rivalry and my favorite Off Campus.

This film is based on a real life story from the famous ‘Miracle On Ice’ from the Winter Olympics in 1980.

The star will play Jack Blatherwick, a trainer and retired hockey coach who worked with team during the historic moment when the U.S. men’s hockey team beat out the Soviet Union in a majorly shocking upset.

Harold Feng, Getty Images

The story will actually dive even deeper, following the relationship between Blatherwick and one of the teammates, who form a friendship and save each other in a big way. Here’s how IMDb describes the film, in short:

A retired hockey coach losing his sense of purpose forms an unlikely friendship with a talented teenage player devastated by a career-ending injury, saving each other and inspiring the teen’s team.

Wow! This seems really good. It will likely be awhile until the film drops but this is the perfect fit for a Minnesota backdrop. It’s also great for the movie star, who is a huge hockey fan, according to Deadline. He will definitely fit right in here in the winter!