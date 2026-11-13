Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A southeast Minnesota woman was injured in a crash on Hwy. 14 Friday morning.

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She was the only occupant in the vehicle. The State Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 7:45 a.m.

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St. Charles Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Hwy. 14 in Utica

An SUV traveling west on Hwy. 14 left the two-lane highway and rolled near the intersection of Winona County Rd. 18 in Utica, the state crash report says.

20-year-old Mackayla Jean Schossow of St. Charles was identified as the driver.

She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Seat Belt Worn, Alcohol Not a Factor in Crash That Injured St. Charles Woman

Schossow was wearing her seatbelt. Alcohol was not suspected of being a factor in the crash, the state crash report states.

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The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston Fire and EMS also responded to the rollover crash.