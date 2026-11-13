The summer of 2026 marked the inaugural season for Minnesota’s largest outdoor music venue, Mystic Lake Amphitheater.

The venue, located in the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee, had a huge first season, with more than half a million people attending more than 40 shows on the calendar for 2026.

We’re now looking forward to the 2027 season, with the venue already making announcements for concerts that will be coming to play at the thoughtfully designed outdoor entertainment space.

From the spacious concessions and yard games area just outside the amphitheater seating to the variety of seat options that include both traditional chairs and “lawn-style” turf seating, it’s easy to enjoy an evening out at the venue.

Nick Cooper – TSM Duluth

While the venue’s reviews over the first season were generally quite positive, the only two consistent complaints I gathered were about getting out of the parking lot after a busy show and the surrounding communities experiencing “excessive noise”.

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The venue is working with experts to minimize the noise complaints for the venue’s neighbors, and here’s hoping they are working on some way to streamline traffic at the end of the night a little more, too. Traffic is a challenge after any big event, so I don’t know what can be done, but it just felt particularly slow in my experience there.

The experience at Mystic Lake Amphitheater is otherwise awesome, and the list of shows to check out for the 2027 season is quickly growing.

After 41 concerts in 2026, we’ll see how many shows venue operators Live Nation end up booking for 2027. As that list takes shape, here’s a look at all of the shows that have been announced so far.