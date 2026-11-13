Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – An Olmsted County jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Rochester woman accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.

Olmsted County Jury Reaches Verdict

Forty-three-year-old Megan Lelani Cogswell, who previously had a St. Charles address, was found guilty of first-, second-, third-, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The verdict was handed down Thursday following a trial in Olmsted County District Court.

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Woman Accused of Assaulting Teenage Girl

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was contacted last September to investigate a past sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Eyota. Investigators spoke with a teenage girl who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Cogswell on two occasions in 2023, when she was 15 years old.

Photo by Andy Brownell TSM Rochester

Sentencing Scheduled for January

The court document says Cogswell was interviewed by a detective in October 2025 and denied engaging in any inappropriate behavior with the victim.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

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