One of the most recognized brands for fish finders, graphs, and marine electronics is going through a major rebrand. Humminbird is a name every angler knows. They’ve been around forever. When I bought my used boat, one of the reasons I pulled the trigger was because it had two Humminbird graphs. They make solid products, and I’ve never had an issue with any of my Humminbird products. But now that name is being phased out.

Johnson Outdoors Rebrands Minn Kota & Humminbird

Johnson Outdoors owns Humminbird and Minn Kota brands. Minn Kota has traditionally been the brand for trolling motors, but now the graphs and electronics will be named Minn Kota. Johnson Outdoors is combining the brands to be Minn Kota, powered by Humminbird Imaging.

Support Will Be Continued For Humminbird Products

The good news is that your Humminbird products will still work and will still be offered support and updates. Going forward, the Humminbird name will be replaced with Minn Kota, and the new electronics will be called the Minn Kota X Series.

The X Series now comes in 16, 12, 10, 9, and 7-inch screen sizes.

The new X Series fish finders pair wirelessly with other Minn Kota products, like trolling motors and shallow water anchor systems. The new X Series also comes with Minn Kota lake maps, and premium upgrade cards are available.

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