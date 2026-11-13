Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for an incident that happened at a local apartment complex early Thursday morning.

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That’s according to a criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday. Rochester police and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the assault report around 1:40 a.m.

A preliminary report indicated two men had been fighting outside of the apartment complex, which is not named in the complaint, and one of the men had been knocked out.

Rochester Man Accused of Knocking Man Unconscious Outside of Local Apartment Complex

Law enforcement found the victim, who declined to share what happened with law enforcement. The man told authorities to watch the tape, according to the complaint.

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A review of the video showed the victim and a man identified as 38-year-old Cory Christopher Meredith standing outside, according to the court document.

The video showed Meredith’s behavior suddenly changed and he began posturing. He then started punching the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground, the complaint states.

Meredith then walked away for about 40 seconds while the victim was motionless on the ground. He returned and kicked the victim before walking back towards the building, the court document says.

A witness gave law enforcement a statement that was similar to the events that played out on the video, the complaint says.

Suspect in Assault Outside of Rochester Apartment Speaks to Police

An officer found and spoke to Meredith, who claimed the alleged assault was an act of self-defense. He stated the victim “disrespected him,” threatened his family and put toilet paper on his door, according to the complaint.

The victim was seen with red marks on left eye and was complaining of pain on his right cheek. A Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to evaluate the victim, the court document states.

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Court records indicate Meredith has prior convictions of first-degree burglary and first-degree drug possession.

He is charged with third-degree assault and was released without bail following his first court appearance Thursday morning. Meredith is due back in court next month.