Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two teenage boys were brought to a hospital following a collision in southeast Minnesota Thursday night.

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The State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly before 9 p.m.

The boys were riding in the same vehicle. Two people were riding in the other vehicle.

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Two Teens Injured in Crash Near I-90/Hwy. 43 Interchange in Rural Winona

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 43 and Winona County Rd. 12 in rural Winona.

A southbound car was attempting to make a left turn onto County Rd. 12 from Hwy. 43 and a pickup traveling north on Hwy. 43 collided in the intersection, according to the state crash report.

Two 17-Year-Olds Brought to Hospital Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Winona County

The State Patrol says a 17-year-old boy was driving the car. His name has not been released.

The young motorist and his passenger, identified as 17-year-old Caleb Matthew Ziemer of Winona, were brought to the hospital in Winona.

Ziemer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the teen driver is not listed in the crash report.

Young Kenyon Residents Escape Winona Crash Without Injuries

21-year-old Dillon Matthew Bartel of Kenyon was driving the pickup. He and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Jaedin Russell Johnson of Kenyon, escaped the crash without injuries, the State Patrol says.

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Everyone involved was buckled up and alcohol use is not suspected in the crash, according to the state crash report.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the car-pickup collision.