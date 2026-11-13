Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public School District (RPS) has started the process to fill a vacant board seat.

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Board member Karen MacLaughlin submitted a letter of resignation last week after she won the race for Olmsted County Attorney. She’s slated to start her term on January 6.

RPS began the process to appoint a person to fill the remainder of MacLaughlin’s term, which expires in January of 2029, on Thursday.

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Applications Now Being Accepted for Interim Position on Rochester Public Schools Board

RPS board members must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen who’s eligible to vote, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days and not have a record of criminal sexual misconduct for which registration is required.

RPS employees who are paid more than $20,000 per year for their work with the district and persons who hold a different elected office are not eligible to serve on the board.

Outgoing RPS Board Member Considers Applying, Announces Recusal

During Tuesday’s RPS Board meeting, Vice School Board Chair Julie Workman, who did not run for reelection this year, stated she is considering applying for the open position.

Workman announced that she is recusing herself from all conversations regarding the process to fill the vacant seat unless she decides to withdraw her name from consideration.

She then placed a piece of black tape over her mouth while the board discussed the vacancy.

RPS residents interested in serving on the school board can find the application online or pick one up at the Edison Building, located at 615 7th Street SW, Rochester, during business hours.

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Applications are due in person at the Edison Building no later than Nov. 25 at 4:45 p.m. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29.

RPS board members will review the applications and select a list of candidates to interview during a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 7. The board will interview the finalists and vote on the appointment during a Dec. 14 special meeting.