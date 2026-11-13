Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – A trial date has been scheduled in the case of a Rochester man accused of murdering his father earlier this year.

Rochester man enters not guilty pleas to murder and attempted murder charges

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Joseph Milbrandt entered not-guilty pleas Thursday to one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His trial has been tentatively scheduled to begin in the third week of April next year.

Accused of fatally shooting his father during confrontation

According to the criminal complaint, Milbrandt fatally shot his father during a confrontation on the night of January 27. The court document says Rochester police responded to an emergency call from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Marion Road Southeast and found the victim lying in the snow with a gunshot wound to his head.

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Two witnesses told police they heard an argument followed by a gunshot. One of the witnesses stated that they heard someone say, “Don’t shoot,” before hearing the gunfire.

Mother told police she had kicked him out due to drug use

Court documents indicate that the owners of the property told police that Milbrandt had rented an Airbnb located in the basement of the property where the fatal shooting occurred. Milbrandt’s wife told investigators that she had kicked him out of their home two days before the shooting due to his drug use.

Police responded to report of intruder with gun

The criminal complaint also describes how, moments after finding Milbrandt’s fatally wounded father, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Marion Road on a report of an intruder armed with a pistol. The responding officers found Milbrandt’s vehicle parked outside the home and the homeowner wrestling with Milbrandt.

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Milbrandt accused of attempting to shoot neighbor

The homeowner, described in the court document as a friend and neighbor of Milbrandt’s, told police he was in the basement with his wife when he heard a crashing noise upstairs. When he went to investigate, he saw Milbrandt coming at him with a drawn pistol and a flashlight.

The criminal complaint says the man reported that Milbrandt then fired the gun at him but missed. That led to a struggle between the two men, during which Milbrandt allegedly fired a second shot while holding the pistol near the victim’s head.

READ MORE: Rochester Man Accused of Murdering His Father, Shooting at Neighbor

Concerns about “spiraling” drug use

According to the charges, the homeowner told police he had spoken with Milbrandt’s father about trying to convince his son to get help with his drug use. He also stated that Milbrandt had been “spiraling in drug use.”

Milbrandt remains in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center with his bail set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled in January.