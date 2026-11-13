Litchfield Man, 70, Has Life-threatening Injuries After ATV Crash In Darwin Township

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) — A man driving an ATV was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 a.m. on Thursday in Darwin Township.

The ATV being driven by 70-year-old Neil Holmgren of Litchfield was traveling north on 650th Avenue. A Chevy Silverado driven by 18-year-old Lincoln Gutormson of Cokato was traveling west on Highway 12. A Dodge Ram driven by 48-year-old Derrick Nonweiler of Willmar was traveling east on Highway 12.

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Holmgren was taken to Meeker Memorial with life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, the Litchfield Police Department, and Fire and Rescue.

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