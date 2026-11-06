This Incredible Rochester Home Looks Like a Celebrity Mansion

Honestly, if someone told me an A-list celebrity uses this place as their secret Midwest hideaway, I would absolutely believe them.

Except this unreal place isn’t tucked away in the hills of Los Angeles – it’s sitting on a gorgeous piece of land right here in Rochester!

The curb appeal is huge, but walking through the front door is where it really gets you.

The great room is an absolute showstopper with spectacular soaring ceilings, a massive wall of arched windows, and views of the trees that are pretty hard to beat. Those windows alone are worth talking about for twenty minutes.

It has nearly 7,700 finished square feet, five bedrooms (each with its own attached bathroom – yes, please), plus an additional two bathrooms.

The design isn’t like every other house on the block, either. You’ve got crazy cool architectural arches, custom details all over, and even a private library with a wood ceiling and floor-to-ceiling built-ins.

And then there’s the lower level. We’re talking a home theater, wet bar, billiards, ping pong, and even a dedicated gym space. Basically, you could invite people over and never have to worry about running out of things to do.

The primary suite is pretty incredible as well with a sitting area, amazing wooded views, two walk-in closets, and a bathroom featuring the most fabulous soaking tub.

Oh, and did I mention the screened porch, multiple decks, the outdoor patio, and the picture-perfect 1.3-acre lot?!