Finstad Seeks Recount After 323-Vote Loss to Jake Johnson

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) – First District Congressman Brad Finstad is requesting a recount of the votes cast in the November 3 election.

Finstad Requests Recount in Closely Decided 1st District Race

The unofficial results show the Republican incumbent lost to Democrat Jake Johnson by just 323 votes. A statement issued by Finstad today describes it as “one of the smallest margins in the entire country.”

Minnesota Law Allows Recount in Closely Decided Races

Finstad noted that Minnesota law provides for a standard recount when the margin is less than 0.25%. The vote total in the race currently reflects less than half of that threshold. The statement goes on to say that “we will allow the recount process to proceed and await the results.”

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Minnesota Secretary of State

More Than 326,000 Southern Minnesota Votes Were Cast

Finstad also thanked the more than 326,000 southern Minnesota residents who participated in the election. He also promised to “work to ensure that the full process established under state and federal law is followed, so that every vote is counted in an accurate and transparent manner as we move toward a final determination of the results.”

Secretary of State’s Office to Oversee Recount

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office will be in charge of conducting the recount. It’s unclear when it will occur, but the results of the election are scheduled to be officially certified next Thursday.

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