Rochester Mayor Kim Norton Joins Klobuchar Transition Team

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will be assisting Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar as she prepares to succeed Gov. Tim Walz in January.

Kim Norton Joins Incoming Governor’s Transition Effort

Klobuchar has selected former Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Cindy Jesson to lead her transition team, and Norton says Jesson contacted her with a request to be part of the effort. Norton says she has yet to meet with Klobuchar or Jesson to discuss what her role will be in the transition process.

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Rochester Mayor Preparing to Leave City Hall

Earlier this year, Norton announced that she would be retiring after serving two terms as mayor of Rochester. She had previously represented Rochester in the Minnesota House for 10 years and was a member of the Rochester School Board for eight years.

City of Rochester

Klobuchar Announces Team Ahead of January Inauguration

Senator Klobuchar defeated Republican Lisa Demuth to win the gubernatorial contest in Tuesday’s general election, garnering 55% of the vote compared with 43% for the former Minnesota House speaker. She is scheduled to be officially sworn into office on January 4.

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Mayo Clinic Trustee Doug Baker Also Named to Team

The transition team selected by Klobuchar also includes businessman Doug Baker, who currently serves as a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. Former St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also made the list, along with 10 others:

• Tony Sertich

• Gary Wertish

• Justin Buoen

• Rose Sullivan

• Miguel Alexander Pozo

• Lee Sheehy

• Sam Clark

• MayKao Hang

• Scott Vadnais

• Dan McConnell

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