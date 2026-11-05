46-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Struck by Car While Crossing Hwy. 169 Near Mankato

Mankato, MN (MinnesotaNow)- A pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a southern Minnesota highway Thursday morning.

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The State Patrol responded to the deadly incident shortly after 6 a.m. The pedestrian and motorist were the only people involved.

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46-Year-Old Woman Killed While Crossing Hwy. 169 West of Mankato

The fatal incident occurred near the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Blue Earth County Rd. 69, which is about six miles west of Mankato.

A car traveling in the southbound lane of Hwy. 169 struck the pedestrian as she was crossing the four-lane highway, according to the state crash report.

State Patrol ID’s Pedestrian Who Died in Hwy. 169 Collision Near Mankato

46-year-old Teresa Ann Haefner of Mankato was identified as the pedestrian. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

Wyatt Richard Fast of Mankato was driving the vehicle. The State Patrol says he was not hurt.

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It’s unknown if alcohol was in Haefner’s system. Fast was buckled up and not under the influence of alcohol, according to the state crash report.