Minnesota Firearms Opener: The Blaze Orange And Blaze Pink Rules For Hunters

It’s Minnesota’s firearms opener this weekend, and before you head into the woods, you might want to check to make sure you’ve got everything you are going to need while sitting up in your stand, and that includes making sure you’ve got enough blaze orange/blaze pink before you head out.

Being Safe In Minnesota’s Woods and Fields This Weekend

Under Minnesota Statute 97B.071, hunters and trappers in the field during an open firearms or muzzleloader deer season must:

Wear blaze orange or blaze pink on the visible portion of their cap, if wearing one.

Wear blaze orange or blaze pink on the visible portion of their outer clothing above the waist.

***Sleeves and gloves do not count toward the requirement.

If you’re wearing blaze orange or blaze pink camouflage clothing, make sure it’s legal under Minnesota statute: at least 50% of each square foot of the pattern must be blaze orange or blaze pink.

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What If You Are Hunting From A Ground Blind?

The same Minnesota Statute above covers hunting from a ground blind, specifically:

“Anyone hunting deer from a fabric or synthetic ground blind on public land must have one of the following:

A blaze orange covering on top of the blind that is visible 360 degrees around it.

At least 144 square inches (12 by 12 inches) of blaze orange material on each side of the blind.”

***Please note that this also applies to archery, firearms, and muzzleloader deer hunters using those blinds on public land.

When Don’t You Need To Wear Blaze Orange/Pink?

There are three times when you are hunting that you DON’T need to have blaze orange or blaze pink on, and those are:

When you are hunting migratory waterfowl on water.

When you are hunting in areas open only to archery.

When you are trapping out on the water.

Does Having An Orange Or Pink Hat Count?

No. Simply wearing an orange or pink hat does not satisfy the entire requirement.

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Be safe out there this weekend, and be sure to send us your trophies using our app!