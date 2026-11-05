U.S. Bank Stadium Is Turning Into a Golfer's Paradise This Winter

Minnesota winters aren’t exactly known for being prime golf season, unless you happen to have a tee time somewhere very unexpected. This February, one of the state’s most recognizable sports venues is giving golfers a chance to trade the frozen fairways for something a little more unconventional.

Golf Is Returning to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

It’s better known for hosting NFL football games as the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but U.S. Bank Stadium will also serve as a home for golfers in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes looking to head to the links again this winter season.

That’s right, again this year, U.S. Bank Stadium is giving Minnesota golfers a chance to hit the links in the middle of February. According to a release, Upper Deck Golf is returning to the home of the Vikings on February 12 and 13, 2027.

Upper Deck Golf is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium February 12-13. Fans will have a chance to play a round of golf from the upper seating areas, utilizing custom greens on the field while enjoying great music, beverages, food, and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse bar and festival area inside the stadium.

U.S. Bank Stadium Has Hosted Vikings Games, Concerts and a Super Bowl

U.S. Bank Stadium has been proudly standing at 401 Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis for over a decade already. It officially opened on July 22, 2016, when it hosted a two-day open house for curious Minnesotans anxious to see the Vikings’ new home.

It hosted its first event, which was an International Champions Cup soccer match between A.C. Milan and Chelsea, on August 3, 2016. It then hosted its first concert, when country star Luke Bryan performed on August 19, 2016.

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The first-ever Minnesota Vikings football game at U.S. Bank Stadium was a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers, which the Vikings won, 23-10, on August 28, 2016. The first regular-season game took place on September 18, 2016, during the Vikings’ home opener, when they beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, 17–14.

Since then, the stadium has hosted a ton of NFL games and became the first NFL stadium to host ESPN’s Summer X Games in 2017. On February 4, 2018, U.S. Bank Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl, Super Bowl LII, which brought 67,612 fans to the Bold North.

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U.S. Bank Stadium also hosted the NCAA Men’s Final Four in April of 2019 and was scheduled to host the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the pandemic; the stadium is set to host that event in March of 2028.

How to Get Tickets for Upper Deck Golf at U.S. Bank Stadium

The release went on to say that Upper Deck Golf will offer tee times with availability between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on both days, and can be booked individually or in any group size.

Select VIP tee times will also be available, the release said, offering a more premium experience and additional perks at the event, including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

You can get more information on Upper Deck Golf and how to reserve a tee time HERE.