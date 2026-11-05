This Old Quarry In Wisconsin Is Getting A 7,000-Yard Golf Course

This is pretty exciting for golfers! An old mine in Western Wisconsin is being turned into a world-class golf course. Developers are building a 7,000-yard, 18-hole course, along with a 9-hole short course.

It’s taking place in Sand Valley, which is about 40 miles south of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The golf course Whitehall Sands is using reclaimed land from an old sand mine. They’re actually moving sand deposits to create bunkers, and they even have to level some of the course to make it playable.

Google Maps

Large rock walls are in the quarry and will be featured as part of the design. As the developers put it: we’re not trying to cover up the past; we’re trying to build on it.

https://youtube.com/shorts/isoRSQbJWyg?si=a6uMc_ePAh0gVuFK

Also unique to this course will be the reintroduction of caddies. Because of the turf, too much cart traffic could cause issues. The course is going to be primarily a walking course, although they do acknowledge that some carts will be allowed on a limited basis. Because of this, they are looking at bringing local youth to the course to caddie for golfers. That’s not something you see very often anymore, especially at public golf courses.

The course will be roughly 7,000 yards from the tees, with a par of 71, according to Wisconsin Golf. Green fees will likely be in the $200 range, which is on par with high-caliber golf courses.

Construction is underway, and depending on weather conditions, they hope to open sometime in 2028.