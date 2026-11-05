Future Of Northern Wisconsin's Big Top Chautauqua Uncertain As It Navigates Financial Struggles

A popular Northern Wisconsin music destination is facing financial challenges that are leaving its future in question.

A 2027 season at Big Top Chautauqua is uncertain as the nonprofit organization that operates it puts changes into effect to navigate the financial struggles it is facing.

Big Top Chautauqua is operated by the nonprofit Ashwabay Alliance, which also operates the BackStage and StageNorth venues, as well as outdoor recreational activities and programs at Mt. Ashwabay.

It has been reported that “incredible losses” over the last few years have created the problem the organization is facing. Factors include increased costs for things like insurance and equipment maintenance and smaller crowds in recent years that haven’t bounced back since after the pandemic.

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WPR reports that the organization has been operating at a deficit since 2023, with a financial shortfall that had grown to more than $880,000 as of the fall of 2025.

In a recent press release from Ashwabay Alliance, they revealed that a 2027 season at Big Top Chautauqua is “possible”, but it may be different than in years past.

Possible changes to Big Top Chautauqua events are part of a larger-scale set of changes being implemented to address the financial struggles.

New leadership, including a new interim executive director and a board chair, has been put in place. In addition, the Ashwabay Alliance announced it has ended regular programming at the BackStage building in Bayfield, with plans to sell it.

As for events at StageNorth in Washburn, the Ashwabay Alliance has not renewed its contract with the owners of the venue. The final planned event is this weekend’s Brother Ali concert on November 7.

As the board continues to assess its situation, it will determine what a “possible” 2027 season at Big Top Chautauqua could look like. The scale, timing, and format of what a 2027 season have yet to be determined, but they say if there is a season, it is likely to look different than what has occurred in the past.

As for what happens with Mt. Ashwabay this winter, the Ashwabay Alliance says they have no major changes planned for winter programming.

Alpine skiing, snowbording, nordic skiing, fat tire biking, ski lessons, and youth programs are still all in the plans for this winter. In addition, the annual Ski & Snowboard Swap, chili cook-off event, and Summit Nordic Ski Race events are all still on the calendar.

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For those who love what this nonprofit does and the events and activities they put on, the Ashwabay Alliance says there are ways the public can help.

Among them, donations and using sponsorship opportunities are the first mentioned by the organization. In addition, attending their events and activities is huge. Buying tickets to events or season passes to Mt. Ashwabay can be helpful.

Finally, the organization mentions volunteering. There are opportunities to volunteer to support the various recreational and arts events they put on throughout the year, and volunteering can help those events happen.

You can learn more about all of these opportunities on the organization’s website under the “Support” tab.

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