Meteorologist Says Goodbye to Rochester Viewers and His TV Career

In Southeast Minnesota, where Mother Nature deals us everything from sudden tornado outbreaks to paralyzing winter blizzards, a trusted and knowledgeable meteorologist is pretty important.

Area residents rely on a steady, familiar face to break down radar data, deliver real-time updates, and guide their families safely through high-stakes weather. Sadly, we’re losing a good one.

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Fans of KIMT’s morning broadcast might have been caught off guard this morning when morning and midday Meteorologist Hunter Donahoe said goodbye one last time.

KIMT

After joining the KIMT team on July 29, 2024, Hunter spent over two years greeting Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa with a smile every weekday morning and keeping families safe through the worst weather the Midwest can throw at us.

Hunter’s work on severe weather coverage helped earn the team regional recognition, including an Upper Midwest Emmy.

As he prepares for his next chapter, Hunter expressed his gratitude to local viewers for staying dedicated to local news.

While he hasn’t revealed his exact destination just yet, Hunter noted that he is making a career change to “better ensure the future of his family” and shared that he is exiting TV altogether.