A Pie Favorite From Your Childhood Is Nearly Gone in Minnesota

An iconic chain out of the Midwest is slowly disappearing. Earlier this week we learned about another one of their locations closing in Mankato, leaving only one in Minnesota, and across the US there aren’t a ton left.

It’s always tough when a place you have fond memories of starts to go away, and I remember going to Bakers Square when I was a kid. Unfortunately, after closing their Mankato location, there aren’t many left.

ALSO READ: A Tiny WI Town Has the Third Best Pie Shop in the Country

How Did Bakers Square Get Its Start

Bakers Square started as a singular restaurant in Des Moines, IA in the 70s. They served soups and sandwiches, but also pies that started to get them a lot of attention.

Pretty soon, Pillsbury noticed the restaurant, bought it, and started to open more locations, turning it into the Bakers Square we know today.

Pillsbury doesn’t own Bakers Square anymore, they’re now owned by the same company that owns Famous Dave’s. And because of that connection, despite the lack of Bakers Square location, we can still get Bakers Square pies in many Famous Dave’s.

Download the KROC Mobile App Now

Minnesota Only Has One Remaining Bakers Square Location

Mankato Man on Facebook shared the news that the town’s Bakers Square was closing on Sunday, November 1st. He writes, “Employees were supposedly told this morning that they will be closing after 8pm tonight.”

Sure enough, on Google, the Mankato Bakers Square is listed as permanently closed.

That means there’s only one left in Minnesota, in Coon Rapids, and it’s one of only 7 that remain across the country. At their peak Bakers Square had over 140 locations, according to TastingTable.

Like I mentioned earlier, though, there are some Famous Dave’s locations where you can still get Bakers Square pie, and they list those on the Bakers Square website.

I know change is something that happens and things will come and go, but it doesn’t make it any less weird that a place I was so used to hearing about as a kid is now nearly extinct.