Man Out on Bail for Storage Unit Burglaries Captured After Tool Theft from Rochester Apartment Complex Garage

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man who posted bond after being charged in a pair of burglary cases last month has been arrested again for a different alleged burglary.

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That’s according to Rochester Police Department Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson, who said officers responded to the latest incident on Tuesday.

Police made the arrest after the suspect allegedly returned to the scene of the reported burglary on Wednesday.

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Rochester Man Out on Bail for Burglary Cases Accused of Entering Secure Garage at Southeast Rochester Apartment Complex

Officers responded to the report of tools being stolen out of the back of a vehicle parked in a secured garage at an apartment complex located at 4048 Maine Ave SE.

The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect entered the garage around 5:30 Tuesday morning after a different vehicle exited the garage.

Officers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Trenton Hagan.

He was taken into custody when he returned to the same property on Thursday. Grayson said officers found him inside of the garage.

Hagan was arraigned in Olmsted County court today on 2 counts of first-degree burglary. His bail is now set at $40,000.

Prior Cases Against Main Ave. SE Apartment Burglary Suspect

Hagan was charged with three felony burglary counts, two fourth-degree property damage charges and a felony drug possession count last week.

Court documents filed in those cases allege Hagan stole property from a storage unit he broke into at a northwest Rochester storage unit facility. He was also accused of attempting to break into other units.

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Hagan was arrested after returning to the storage facility following the first break-in, according to court documents.