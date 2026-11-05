11-Year-Old Boy Hit by Vehicle While Riding Bike at Albert Lea Intersection

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young bicyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Albert Lea on Wednesday.

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The Albert Lea Police Department responded to the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

The vehicle-bike collision occurred at an intersection near the southern Minnesota community’s downtown, according to a news release issued by the Albert Lea Police Department.

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11-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle at Albert Lea Intersection

Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Front St. and Madison Ave.

The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding west on the south sidewalk along Front St. when he collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto Front St. from Madison Ave.

Police say the bicyclist, described as an 11-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and was brought to Albert Lea’s Mayo Clinic hospital by ambulance.

Alcohol Not Suspected in Albert Lea Vehicle-Bike Crash

The identity of the motorist has not been released. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, according to the news release.

Albert Lea Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene of the collision.