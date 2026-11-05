63-Year-Old Minnesota Motorist Hurt After Striking Deer on I-90 Near Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorist was brought to a hospital after colliding with a deer on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

Car-Deer Collision on I-90 Sends Albert Lea Man to Mayo Clinic Hospital

The State Patrol responded to the vehicle-deer collision shortly after 6:30 Wednesday evening. The driver was the only person involved.

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The state crash report says the car was traveling west on I-90 north of Albert Lea when the driver struck the animal about a mile west of the I-90/I-35 interchange.

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State Patrol ID’s Albert Lea Driver Who Struck Deer on I-90

63-year-old Barry Lee Roberts of Albert Lea was identified as the driver.

He was taken to the Mayo Clinic hospital in Albert Lea with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Roberts was buckled up and was not under the influence of alcohol, the state crash report says.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the car-deer collision.