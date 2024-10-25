Minnesota joins Washington state in disbarment of ‘vexatious’ lawyer

The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred R. James Jensen , a Roseville attorney who previously was disbarred in Washington state. Although Jensen argued that reciprocal discipline was not warranted, the court concluded that reciprocal discipline was appropriate.



The court’s ruling, filed Oct. 23, presented the chronology of events leading to the disbarment:



Jensen was admitted to practice law in Minnesota in 1985. Jensen has faced discipline in Minnesota previously. In 1991, Jensen was publicly reprimanded. Jensen was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 18 months in 1996. Previous misconduct included asserting frivolous claims, disobeying court orders, making misrepresentations to judicial officers, refusing to make court-ordered payments, and violating procedural rules of appeal.



In 1999, Jensen was reinstated to practice law in Minnesota. Jensen was administratively suspended in Minnesota in 2003 for nonpayment of annual registration fees. In 2007, Jensen moved to Washington state. He was admitted to practice in 2008.



Five years later, Jensen’s wife, who was suffering from severe multiple sclerosis, filed for divorce. They owned a home in Washington state, which his wife wanted to sell as part of the dissolution proceedings. After Jensen’s wife got a court order to control and list the home for sale, she contacted a real estate agent to help sell the property.



However, Jensen put a “for sale by owner” sign on the front lawn of the home, and refused the real estate agent’s request to remove the sign. Jensen also tore the real estate agent’s sign out of the ground. He emailed the real estate agent and his wife’s attorney to tell them that they could not sell the home. Jensen also placed a note on the front door of the home that said, “Buyer Beware Title is unlikely to be cleared for A sale.” The note also had directions to call his phone number.



In 2014, a court found that Jensen obstructed the listing and sale of the house and ordered cooperation. However, he continued to keep the “for sale by owner” on the lawn. His wife ultimately received a written offer for the home, but Jensen said he would block the sale and not sign the sale documents. When the court approved the pending sale, Jensen filed several motions with the court and the Washington State Court of Appeals. The buyer backed out of the sale, and Jensen’s wife’s health took a hit as the stress exacerbated her multiple sclerosis symptoms.



There was a second buyer, and despite Jensen’s claim that he would not obstruct the sale, he misspelled his name on a quitclaim deed in which he conveyed the property to his wife, refusing to correct the misspelling and threatening litigation against the title company if it closed on the sale. While the superior court ordered Jensen to cooperate in the finalization of all sale documents, Jensen refused, and he was sanctioned by the court. He was considered a vexatious litigant and was required to post a $10,000 bond before filing any additional pleadings in the court.



Jensen and his wife also own other property in Minnesota, including with his wife’s brother. He threatened his brother-in-law and wife, telling the brother-in-law he would go to jail and telling his wife that her alimony would be lowered if he was disbarred. Jensen also described opposing counsel as “a shill” and “dirtball scum.”



An Anoka district court granted the brother-in-law’s and wife’s motions for sanctions against Jensen in 2015, finding that Jensen acted in a “vexatious and oppressive manner” and made misrepresentations of fact. It imposed $20,747.50 in sanctions. The court found that Jensen repeatedly brought motions with misrepresentations and fact and little or no basis in the law.



Jensen was disbarred in 2018 in Washington state. The Washington State Bar Association charged Jensen with six counts of violating rules of professional conduct. The hearing officer found that the WSBA proved all six counts by a preponderance of the evidence, pointed to several aggravating factors, and pointed to no mitigating factors. The Washington State Bar Association unanimously adopted the recommendation to disbar Jensen. The Supreme Court of Washington agreed and disbarred. It required, as a condition for reinstatement, that Jensen pay all judgments owed to his wife, wife’s trust, and brother-in-law.



However, Jensen did not make Minnesota aware of his disbarment, although he moved back to Minnesota as early as 2014. The Minnesota Board of Law Examiners was contacted by Jensen about taking the bar exam in 2023; subsequently, they contacted the OLPR.



Jensen represented himself pro se. He argued that the conduct that resulted in his disbarment in Washington state would not have resulted in disbarment in Minnesota. Imposing reciprocal discipline, Jensen argued, would be unfair and unjust. He asserted that his conduct occurred nearly a decade ago, and that he no longer is under the stress of sending four children to college while caring for a wife with significant health issues. The court found this unpersuasive.



“[I]t would be inappropriate to excuse Jensen’s obstructionist behavior during dissolution proceedings against his severely handicapped wife because he was ‘caring for her,’” the court concluded. “Jensen was not disciplined for missed hearings or filing deadlinesthings that might be excusable if an attorney’s home life became chaotic. Rather, his misconduct involved disobeying court orders, lying to a tribunal, and engaging in frivolous and vexatious litigationall things that he was sanctioned for when he practiced law in Minnesota in the 1990s.”



“In other words, Jensen does not address the root cause of his misconduct: his own inability to follow court orders and assume responsibility for his actions,” the court added.



“Jensen’s refusal to accept any responsibility for his actionswhether motivated by ignorance or malicesuggests that he would pose a risk to the public if allowed to practice law,” the court concluded.



