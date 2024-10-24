Tax Court Digest: Oct. 22, 2024

Property Tax



This matter concerned the market value as of 2021, of a surface parking lot located at 315 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. The parties agreed that the subject property’s most productive use was for development (rather than for use as a surface parking lot), and that it should be valued using the sales comparison approach. Relying entirely on the sales approach, the Tax Court found that the subject property’s market value as was $12,187,000, and that its value after equalization relief was $11,680,000, decreasing the value from $11,868,300.



27-CV-22-6372 ODC-HV Ritz Block II LLC v. County of Hennepin

