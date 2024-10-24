Supreme Court Digest: Oct. 23, 2024

Civil







Attorney Discipline



Disbarment



The Director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed a petition for reciprocal discipline against R. James Jensen, Jr. upon learning that he had been disbarred in Washington state in 2018. The Washington Supreme Court disbarred Jensen for conduct including violating court orders, engaging in frivolous litigation, making misrepresentations to multiple courts, and contacting opposing parties he knew to be represented by counsel. The misconduct did not involve his representation of clients but arose out of personal legal mattershis divorce and related property disputes. Jensen had a considerable disciplinary history based on similar misconduct in representing clients, including a reprimand, an admonition, and an indefinite suspension.



The Supreme Court held that disbarment is appropriate reciprocal discipline where an attorney disobeyed many court orders, made misrepresentations to a tribunal, filed numerous frivolous motions and appeals, engaged in dishonest conduct, and was disbarred in another jurisdiction for that misconduct. Disbarred.



A24-0113 In re Jensen (Original Jurisdiction)















Civil Commitment



Right to Counsel



The question presented in this case was whether a civilly committed person may waive the right to counsel granted in Minn. Stat. 253D.20. Appellant was civilly committed in 1993. In 2020, he petitioned for a reduction in custody. The Special Review Board recommended that appellant’s petition be denied, and he filed a petition for rehearing and reconsideration to the Commitment Appeal Panel (CAP). Before the CAP hearing, appellant filed a motion seeking to cross-examine witnesses and participate in his defense at the hearing. The CAP ordered that appellant be allowed to assist with cross-examination if his counsel, appointed under 253D.20, was present. At the hearing, however, the CAP stated that it would allow appellant to ask limited cross-examination questions, but only after his counsel engaged in cross-examination, and it would not allow appellant to offer exhibits on his own. Appellant refused to participate in the hearing under those limitations. Respondent Minnesota Commissioner of Human Services moved to dismiss appellant’s petition for a reduction in custody, and the CAP granted the motion. Appellant appealed to the Court of Appeals, arguing that the right to counsel established in 253D.20 is waivable. The Court of Appeals affirmed the CAP’s decision, concluding, consistent with its precedent, that the right to counsel in 253D.20 is not waivable.



The Supreme Court held that a civilly committed person may waive the right to counsel granted in Minn. Stat. 253D.20, provided that the person is deemed competent to enter a knowing and intelligent waiver. Reversed and remanded.



A22-1840 In re Civ. Commitment of Benson (Court of Appeals)











Election Law



Affidavits of Candidacy



This matter involved a petition that petitioner filed under Minn. Stat. 204B.44 asking the court to direct respondents, Secretary of State, and, Crow Wing County Auditor, to exclude Josh Heintzeman as a candidate for State Representative for Legislative District 6B on the 2024 primary and general election ballots. Heintzeman filed an affidavit of candidacy for this office, and his affidavit listed his political party as “Republican.” One of the major political parties in Minnesota is the Republican Party of Minnesota. The petition claims that Heintzeman did not seek the nomination of a major political party in his affidavit of candidacy because he did not state his party was the “Republican Party of Minnesota,” and as a result, respondents erred by placing his name on the 2024 primary ballot. The petition also alleges that Heintzeman cannot appear on the 2024 general election ballot as a candidate from a non-major political party because he did not file a nominating petition signed by a requisite number of voters.



The Supreme Court held that petitioner failed to show that respondents committed an error when they accepted Heintzeman’s affidavit of candidacywhich listed his party as “Republican”concluded he was seeking the nomination of the Republican Party of Minnesota, and placed his name on the 2024 primary election ballot as a Republican candidate for State Representative for Legislative District 6B. Petition denied.



A24-1001 Zinda v. Simon (Original Jurisdiction)















Human Services



Review



This case concerned the requirements for appealing an order of the Commissioner of Human Services. Any person aggrieved by such an order may appeal to a District Court by, among other things, serving a notice of appeal on the Commissioner and any adverse party of record within 30 days. Minn. Stat. 256.045, subd. 7. Appellant, the party seeking to initiate judicial review under 256.045, subd. 7, failed to serve an adverse party of recordthe county. The county nonetheless appeared at an early hearing, arguing in part that appellant’s failure to serve the county with the notice of appeal meant that the District Court did not have jurisdiction over the matter. The District Court concluded that the county had waived any objection to personal jurisdiction by appearing at the hearing. The Court of Appeals vacated that decision, concluding that the failure to serve the initial pleading on the county deprived the District Court of subject matter jurisdiction.



The Supreme Court held that (1) the 30-day time limit to serve a notice of appeal on an adverse party of record required by 256.045, subd. 7, is a waivable limitations period rather than a requirement for subject matter jurisdiction; and (2) adequate service of a notice of appeal on an adverse party of record under 256.045, subd. 7, is necessary for a court to obtain personal jurisdiction over the adverse party of record. Reversed and remanded.



A22-1420 Rued v. Comm’r of Human Servs. (Court of Appeals)



















Orders







Attorney Discipline



Public Reprimand



Donald J. Aandal was publicly reprimanded.



A24-1216 In re Aandal

